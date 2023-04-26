Support Local Journalism

BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Germany's southern state of Bavaria said Wednesday that they want to make it easier to shoot wolves after farmers complained that their livestock on Alpine pastures are being preyed upon.

Governor Markus Soeder said his state administration has passed a decree allowing hunters to carry out a general cull in an area where a wolf has killed a single farm animal. The cull no longer has to be restricted to the specific wolf responsible for the killing


