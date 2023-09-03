...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake
Desert and Mountains, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley,
Tooele and Rush Valleys, Utah Valley, Wasatch Back, Wasatch
Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western
Uinta Mountains.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Monsoon moisture will spread northward this holiday weekend,
aided by low pressure and a cold front tracking through Utah.
This will bring the potential for multiple rounds of heavy
rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Bavarian Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy Hubert Aiwanger gestures, at the Free Voters' event, in Keferloh, Germany, Sunday, Sept, 3, 2023. The governor of the German state of Bavaria said Sunday that he will let his deputy stay in office following a furor that started with allegations he was responsible for an antisemitic flyer when he was a high school student 35 years ago.
Governor of Bavaria Markus Soeder speaks during press conference, in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. The governor of the German state of Bavaria said Sunday that he will let his deputy stay in office following a furor that started with allegations he was responsible for an antisemitic flyer when he was a high school student 35 years ago.
Bavarian Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy and deputy Governor of Bavaria, Hubert Aiwanger speaks, during a public festival, in Keferloh, Germany, Sunday, Sept, 3, 2023. The governor of the German state of Bavaria said Sunday that he will let his deputy stay in office following a furor that started with allegations he was responsible for an antisemitic flyer when he was a high school student 35 years ago.
Bavaria's governor leaves his deputy in office despite a furor over antisemitism allegations
The governor of the German state of Bavaria says he will let his deputy stay in office despite a furor that started with allegations he was responsible for an antisemitic flyer when he was a high school student 35 years ago
Bavarian Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy Hubert Aiwanger gestures, at the Free Voters' event, in Keferloh, Germany, Sunday, Sept, 3, 2023. The governor of the German state of Bavaria said Sunday that he will let his deputy stay in office following a furor that started with allegations he was responsible for an antisemitic flyer when he was a high school student 35 years ago.
Governor of Bavaria Markus Soeder speaks during press conference, in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. The governor of the German state of Bavaria said Sunday that he will let his deputy stay in office following a furor that started with allegations he was responsible for an antisemitic flyer when he was a high school student 35 years ago.
Bavaria's Governor Markus Soeder speaks during press conference, in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. The governor of the German state of Bavaria said Sunday that he will let his deputy stay in office following a furor that started with allegations he was responsible for an antisemitic flyer when he was a high school student 35 years ago.
Bavarian Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy and deputy Governor of Bavaria, Hubert Aiwanger speaks, during a public festival, in Keferloh, Germany, Sunday, Sept, 3, 2023. The governor of the German state of Bavaria said Sunday that he will let his deputy stay in office following a furor that started with allegations he was responsible for an antisemitic flyer when he was a high school student 35 years ago.
Bavarian Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy and deputy Governor of Bavaria, Hubert Aiwanger attends a public festival, in Keferloh, Germany, Sunday, Sept, 3, 2023. The governor of the German state of Bavaria said Sunday that he will let his deputy stay in office following a furor that started with allegations he was responsible for an antisemitic flyer when he was a high school student 35 years ago.
BERLIN (AP) — The governor of the German state of Bavaria said Sunday that he will let his deputy stay in office despite a furor that started with allegations he was responsible for an antisemitic flyer when he was a high school student 35 years ago.
Governor Markus Soeder, a leading figure in Germany's center-right opposition, said he had concluded that it would be “disproportionate” to fire Hubert Aiwanger, his deputy and coalition partner, but Aiwanger needs to rebuild confidence with Jewish groups and others.
A state election is due in Bavaria within weeks.
In August, the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that, when Aiwanger was 17, he was suspected of producing a typewritten flyer calling for entries to a competition titled “Who is the biggest traitor to the fatherland?”
It listed, among other things, a “1st prize: A free flight through the chimney at Auschwitz.”
Aiwanger, 52, said last weekend that one or more copies of the flyer were found in his school bag but denied that he wrote it. His older brother came forward to claim that he had written it.
Aiwanger has acknowledged making unspecified mistakes in his youth and offered an apology but also portrayed himself as the victim of a “witch hunt.” He stuck to that tone on Sunday, saying at a campaign appearance that his opponents had failed with a “smear campaign” meant to weaken his conservative party.
The deputy governor's crisis management has drawn widespread criticism, including from Soeder.
On Tuesday, Soeder demanded that Aiwanger answer a detailed questionnaire, and his deputy delivered the answers on Friday evening. Soeder said he had a long conversation with Aiwanger on Saturday evening.
Over the past week, there has been a steady drip of further allegations about Aiwanger's behavior when he was at school — including claims that he gave the Hitler salute, imitated the Nazi dictator and had Hitler's “Mein Kampf” in his school bag. Aiwanger described the latter as “nonsense,” said he didn't remember ever giving the Hitler salute and did not rehearse Hitler’s speeches in front of the mirror.
On Thursday, Aiwanger said: “I deeply regret if I have hurt feelings by my behavior in relation to the pamphlet in question or further accusations against me from my youth. My sincere apologies go first and foremost to all the victims of the (Nazi) regime.”
Soeder said in a statement to reporters in Munich that the apology was “overdue, but it was right and necessary.” He said that Aiwanger's answers to his questions “weren't all satisfactory,” but that he had distanced himself again from the flyer and given repeated assurances he didn't write it.
“In the overall assessment — that there is no proof, that the matter is 35 years ago, and that nothing comparable has happened since — a dismissal would be disproportionate, from my point of view,” Soeder said.
But leaders of Bavaria's governing coalition agreed “it is important that Hubert Aiwanger work on winning back lost trust,” and should hold talks with Jewish community leaders, Soeder said. He added that that was discussed Sunday with the main Bavarian and German Jewish leaders.
The allegations put Soeder, who is widely thought to have ambitions to challenge center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the 2025 national election, in an awkward position.
Aiwanger leads the Free Voters, a party that is a conservative force in Bavaria but has no seats in Germany’s national parliament. He has been the state’s deputy governor and economy minister since 2018, when his party became the junior partner in a regional government under Bavaria’s long-dominant center-right Christian Social Union.
Soeder, the CSU leader, made clear again Sunday that he wants to continue the coalition with the Free Voters, a more or less like-minded party, after the Oct. 8 state election. He dismissed the idea of switching to a coalition with the environmentalist Greens.
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser accused Soeder of putting political tactics first.
“Mr. Aiwanger has neither apologized convincingly nor been able to dispel the accusations convincingly,” she told the RND newspaper group. Instead, she said, he has styled himself as a victim “and doesn't think for a second of those who still suffer massively from antisemitism."
“That Mr. Soeder allows this damages the reputation of our country," she added.
