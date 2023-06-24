A delivery driver takes a drink as he waits at a traffic light on an unseasonably hot day in Beijing, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Authorities continued a rare red alert for high temperatures in parts of China's capital on Saturday, the highest level of warning, as highs were once again expected to climb to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Farenheit).
People use an umbrella to shield themselves from the sun as they walk along a street on an unseasonably hot day in Beijing, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Authorities continued a rare red alert for high temperatures in parts of China's capital on Saturday, the highest level of warning, as highs were once again expected to climb to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).
People use a sun hat and an umbrella to protect themselves from the sun as they walk outside a shopping mall on an unseasonably hot day in Beijing, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Authorities continued a rare red alert for high temperatures in parts of China's capital on Saturday, the highest level of warning, as highs were once again expected to climb to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).
A delivery driver wears a face covering to protect themselves from the sun as they wait at an intersection on an unseasonably hot day in Beijing, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Authorities continued a rare red alert for high temperatures in parts of China's capital on Saturday, the highest level of warning, as highs were once again expected to climb to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).
Mark Schiefelbein - staff, AP
Mark Schiefelbein - staff, AP
Mark Schiefelbein - staff, AP
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Beijing and parts of northern China are experiencing record temperatures, with authorities urging people to limit their time outdoors.
The Nanjiao observatory in southern Beijing on Saturday for the first time recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for a third consecutive day, according to the China Meteorological Administration.
