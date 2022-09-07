Support Local Journalism

BANGKOK (AP) — Days after flying to Thailand to seek asylum, members of a Chinese church huddled in a restaurant to share their stories with journalists. But when they peered over their shoulders, they spotted strangers taking videos of them with cellphones.

In seconds, they scattered, fearing Chinese state security had come for them yet again.

