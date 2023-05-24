Israel Soccer

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, center, is surrounded by security on the field as fans of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer club rushed the field after their team won the State Cup finals in Haifa, Israel, Tuesday, May 23, 20230. Thousands of Beitar Jerusalem supporters charged the pitch before the trophy ceremony after the team's 3-0 victory against Maccabi Netanya.

 Alain Schieber - stringer, AP

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's president said Wednesday he would belatedly present the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team the State Cup at his official residence, after ecstatic fans disrupted the original ceremony and forced him off the field following the club's victory.

Thousands of Beitar Jerusalem supporters charged the pitch after the team's 3-0 win against Maccabi Netanya on Tuesday evening, before the trophy ceremony. Some participants burned the nets in the goals to take pieces as mementos and made off with medals intended for the players, according to Israeli public radio Kan.


