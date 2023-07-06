FILE In this handout image taken from a video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, May 5, 2023, head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin stands in front of multiple bodies lying on the ground in an unknown location. A week after the mutiny raised the most daunting challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule in over two decades, key details about the uprising remain shrouded in mystery.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Prigozhin Press Service
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko listens, during his meeting with foreign correspondents, in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Alexander Zemlianichenko - staff, AP
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during his meeting with foreign correspondents, in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Alexander Zemlianichenko - staff, AP
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with foreign correspondents, in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The mercenary leader who led a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin is in Russia and his Wagner troops are in their field camps, the president of Belarus said Thursday, raising new questions about the deal that ended the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin's rule.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's claim could not be independently verified, and the Kremlin refused to comment on Yevgeny Prigozhin's whereabouts. It was not clear if traveling to Russia would violate the deal, which allowed the Wagner chief to move to Belarus in exchange for ending the rebellion and a promise of amnesty for him and his troops.
