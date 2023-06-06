Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, right, waits on the net as Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, left, walks off the court without shaking hands with her opponent at the end of their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, left, walks past Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus after losing against her during their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after winning her quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
A spectator sitting on Svitolina's box wears a cap that reads "Slava Ukraini" (Ukr. "Glory to Ukraine") as she watches the quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament between Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a shot against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, top right, walks past Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, left, as they change sides during their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic plays a shot against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, left, and Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova hug each other after their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reacts during her quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic serves against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during their quarter final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Aurelien Morissard - stringer, AP
Aurelien Morissard - stringer, AP
Aurelien Morissard - stringer, AP
Aurelien Morissard - stringer, AP
Aurelien Morissard - stringer, AP
Aurelien Morissard - stringer, AP
Aurelien Morissard - stringer, AP
Aurelien Morissard - stringer, AP
Aurelien Morissard - stringer, AP
Aurelien Morissard - stringer, AP
Aurelien Morissard - stringer, AP
PARIS (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka smacked a forehand winner to reach the French Open semifinals for the first time, then strode forward. Placing both hands atop the net tape, she leaned forward and stared directly at Elina Svitolina, her Ukrainian opponent.
Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion whose nation, Belarus, helped Russia invade Ukraine to begin a war that now is in its 17th month, knew that Svitolina would not participate Tuesday in the usual postmatch handshake. Like other players from Ukraine, including Sabalenka’s first-round opponent at Roland Garros last week, Svitolina has avoided that traditional greeting after any match against someone from Russia or Belarus, for obvious reasons.
