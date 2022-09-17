Support Local Journalism

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Riot police clashed Saturday with soccer hooligans in downtown Belgrade, where an international Pride march started despite threats from anti-gay groups and an official earlier ban.

Tensions were high in the Serbian capital as the ultranationalist fans hurled stun grenades, stones and flares at a police cordon, which repelled the attack with batons and riot shields. Hundreds of Pride march supporters, meanwhile, gathered a few kilometers (miles) away in the pouring rain, dancing and singing as their march was held on shortened route.

