Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second from left, shakes hands with Karen Pierce, the British Ambassador to the United States, left, as Jane Hartley, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, second from right, looks on at Stansted Airport in Stansted, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. President Joe Biden, third from right, talks with Jennifer Tolhurst, Lord-Lieutenant of Essex, right, as he arrives at the airport.
US President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One as he arrives at Stansted Airport in Stansted, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. President Biden visits the UK on his way to a NATO summit in Lithuania.
President Joe Biden greets Jane Hartley, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, as he arrives at Winfield House, the residence of the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom where he is staying, in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Biden is making a brief stop to visit King Charles III before heading to Lithuania to attend the NATO Summit.
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Biden's initial stop on his three-nation trip is Britain, where he’ll meet with King Charles III for the first time since the latter was crowned in May. That visit will be paired with what will be the sixth meeting between Biden and Sunak since he assumed his role in October.
FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, left, greets President of the United States Joe Biden ahead of their bilateral meeting during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 2, 2021. Biden's initial stop on his three-nation trip is Britain, where he’ll meet with King Charles III for the first time since the latter was crowned in May.
FILE - President Joe Biden arrives at Stansted Airport in Stansted, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Biden is making a brief stop to visit King Charles III before heading to Lithuania to attend the NATO Summit. Biden's initial stop on his three-nation trip is Britain, where he’ll meet with King Charles III for the first time since the latter was crowned in May.
FILE - President Joe Biden meets British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Naval Base Point Loma, Monday, March 13, 2023, in San Diego. Biden's initial stop on his three-nation trip is Britain, where he’ll meet with King Charles III for the first time since the latter was crowned in May. That visit will be paired with what will be the sixth meeting between Biden and Sunak since he assumed his role in October.
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 8, 2023. Biden's initial stop on his three-nation trip is Britain, where he’ll meet with King Charles III for the first time since the latter was crowned in May. That visit will be paired with what will be the sixth meeting between Biden and Sunak since he assumed his role in October.
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, second left, speaks to U.S. President Joe Biden, centre left and Britain's King Charles III during a climate engagement with philanthropists and investors at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, July 10, 2023.
Britain's King Charles III, right, and US President Joe Biden arrive to meet participants of the Climate Finance Mobilisation forum in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, England, Monday July 10, 2023.
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, sixth left, speaks to U.S. President Joe Biden, centre left and Britain's King Charles III during a climate engagement with philanthropists and investors at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, July 10, 2023. Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)
President Joe Biden waves as he walks down the steps of Air Force One at Stansted Airport in Stansted, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Susan Walsh - staff, AP
Susan Walsh - staff, AP
Kin Cheung - staff, AP
Susan Walsh - staff, AP
Patrick Semansky - staff, AP
Jane Barlow - pool, POOL PA
Jane Barlow - pool, POOL PA
Susan Walsh - staff, AP
Evan Vucci - staff, AP
Manuel Balce Ceneta - staff, AP
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, outside 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, July 10, 2023.
Frank Augstein - staff, AP
Frank Augstein - staff, AP
US President Joe Biden walks to be greeted by Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on Downing Street, ahead of their meeting, during his visit to the UK, in London, Monday, July 10, 2023.
James Manning - foreign subscriber, PA
US President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, July 10, 2023.
Susan Walsh - staff, AP
US President Joe Biden looks at a police officer as he arrives to meet with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, July 10, 2023.
Frank Augstein - staff, AP
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and Britain's King Charles III meet inside Windsor Castle, England, Monday July 10, 2023.
Chris Jackson - pool, Pool Getty
US President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, leave 10 Downing Street after a meeting in London, Monday, July 10, 2023.
Uncredited - staff, AP
US President Joe Biden reviews royal guards along with Britain's King Charles III during a welcoming ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, July 10, 2023.
Susan Walsh - staff, AP
Kevin Lamarque - pool, Pool Reuters
Andrew Matthews - pool, Pool PA
Marine One, carrying US President Joe Biden takes off from Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, July 10, 2023.
Susan Walsh - staff, AP
Kevin Lamarque - pool, Pool Reuters
US President Joe Biden waves after boarding Air Force One at Stansted airport, in London, Monday, July 10, 2023.
Susan Walsh - staff, AP
Britain's King Charles III and US President Joe Biden, right, during the welcome ceremony in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday July 10, 2023.
WINDSOR, England (AP) — President Joe Biden and King Charles III, two leaders who waited decades to reach the pinnacle of their careers, used their first meeting in those roles Monday to zero in on the generational challenge of climate change, prodding private companies to do more to bolster clean energy in developing countries.
The meticulously choreographed gathering at Windsor Castle injected substance into the type of encounter between president and monarch that historically has been more about ceremony. After the arrival formalities, Biden and Charles participated in a climate-focused roundtable with officials from the financial and philanthropic sectors. John Kerry, the U.S. envoy on climate, also attended.
The 74-year-old Charles, who was crowned in May, has long fought to protect wildlife and battle climate change. Biden, for his part, identified climate change as one of the four crises he was determined to confront as president. He signed a sweeping legislative package last year that includes nearly $375 billion in climate-related incentives.
Biden, 80, last had formal talks with Charles, then prince, at the COP26 U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2021. The U.S. president also attended the state funeral of Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September as well as a reception for heads of state at Buckingham Palace the night before the service. Biden did not attend Charles’s coronation, sending first lady Jill Biden instead.
Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said the president has “huge respect” for the king’s commitment on the climate issue in particular. He said Charles has been a “clarion voice” on climate and “someone who’s mobilized action and effort.”
Biden and Charles made sure to show off their still-developing friendship and warmth during the ceremonial arrival at Windsor Castle, outside London. After they shook hands, Biden put his hand on Charles's arm, then on the king's back as they approached a viewing platform to inspect an honor guard. They appeared relaxed and cordial — a contrast to more formal encounters between past U.S. presidents and British royalty.
The views of the late Queen Elizabeth II on politics and political issues were a closely guarded secret, and her meetings with world leaders were almost entirely ceremonial. Charles spent his decades as heir to the throne expressing opinions on issues from architecture to the environment, and has continued to take a keen interest in climate change now that he is king. However, neither he nor Biden spoke publicly at Windsor Castle.
Biden's royal visit was paired with his sixth meeting with the British prime minister since Rishi Sunak took office, The two discussed a range of global issues, including the war in Ukraine. Both nations are among the most stalwart defenders of Kyiv, and the United Kingdom has pushed the White House to take more aggressive steps in providing military aid to Ukraine.
Their talks were meant to highlight the so-called enduring “special relationship” between the U.S. and the U.K. When Biden declined to attend Charles’s coronation, he promised the king in a phone call that he would visit soon.
Biden has said that providing the bombs — which open mid-air and release smaller “bomblets” across a broad swath of land — was a “difficult decision” but he noted that the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition and that the weapons were necessary for them to continue to fight Russian forces.
“It took me a while to be convinced to do it,” Biden said in a CNN interview broadcast as he flew to London. “But the main thing is, they either have the weapons to stop the Russians ... from stopping the Ukrainian offensive through these areas, or they don’t. And I think they needed them.”
Sunak, for his part, has distanced himself from the U.S. decision. The prime minister's spokesman said the leaders spoke Monday about Britain’s opposition to the use of cluster munitions.
“The first thing to say is this was a difficult choice for the U.S. that has been forced on them by Russia’s war of aggression,” said Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain. “As the prime minister said over the weekend, the U.K. is a state party to the convention on cluster munitions. They discussed the commitments the U.K. has under that convention both not to produce or use cluster munitions and to discourage their use.”
The U.S. is not a party to that agreement. Sunak stressed over the weekend that Britain will “continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion, but we’ve done that by providing heavy battle tanks and most recently long-range weapons, and hopefully all countries can continue to support Ukraine.”
Sunak told Biden during their meeting that he understood that providing the cluster munitions was a difficult decision for Biden, and that he recognized the U.S.’s rationale for doing so, according to a White House official who was granted anonymity to discuss a private conversation.
Sullivan also played down the disagreement over cluster munitions, saying, “I think you will find Prime Minister Sunak and President Biden on the same page strategically on Ukraine, in lockstep on the bigger picture of what we're trying to accomplish and as united as ever — both in this conflict and writ large.”
And as the leaders met over tea in the 10 Downing St. garden on Monday, they continued to project that face of unity.
“We've only been meeting once a month,” Biden joked as he declared the relationship between the U.S. and U.K. was “rock solid.” Sunak added that their countries are “two of the firmest allies in that alliance.”
—-
Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.
