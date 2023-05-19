Weather Alert

.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the dam. Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE 15... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&