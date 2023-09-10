Support Local Journalism

HANOI (AP) — President Joe Biden goes Sunday to a Vietnam that's looking to dramatically ramp up trade with the United States — a sign of how competition with China is reshaping relationships across Asia.

The president has made it a point of pride that Vietnam is elevating the United States to the status of being a comprehensive strategic partner. Other countries that Vietnam has extended this designation to include China and Russia. Giving the U.S. the same status suggests that Vietnam wants to hedge its friendships as U.S. and European companies look for alternatives to Chinese factories.


