HANOI (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday his visit to Vietnam to showcase stronger ties with Hanoi was not about trying to start a “cold war” with China, but rather was part of a broader effort to provide global stability by building U.S. relationships throughout Asia at a time of tensions with Beijing.

“It's not about containing China,” Biden said at a news conference in Vietnam's capital after attending the Group of 20 summit in India. “It's about having a stable base.”


