Head coach Gregg Berhalter of the United States attends a press conference on the eve of the group B World Cup soccer match between United States and Wales, at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Ashley Landis - staff, AP
Ashley Landis - staff, AP
FILE - President Joe Biden smiles as he speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Biden turns 80 on Sunday, Nov. 20.
“Coach, put me in. I'm ready to play,” Biden began, echoing John Fogerty's 1985 song “Centerfield.”
“You guys, I know you're the underdog, but I'll tell you what, man, you got some of the best players in the world on your team, and you're representing this country, and I know you're going to play your hearts out, so let's go shock 'em all,” Biden said.
“You keep trusting in one another, play as hard as you can, and for you and your families, your teammates — and the whole country's rooting for you,” Biden went on.
Berhalter and the players thanked Biden for his call, made a day before Biden's 80th birthday.
“I wish I was there to see you, I really do,” Biden said. “Go, get 'em, guys. Just play your hearts out. I know you will. I know you will.”
Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the United States opens against Wales on Monday, meets England on Friday and closes group play against Iran on Nov. 29.
