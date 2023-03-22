Panama Migration Children

FILE - A woman lifts a child from a muddied path as Ecuadorian migrants walk across the Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama hoping to reach the U.S., on Oct. 15, 2022. A report released Wednesday, March 22, 2023, by Panama´s ombudsman and two United Nations organisms pointed to a rise in the number of migrant minors crossing the Darien area.

 Fernando Vergara - stringer, AP

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama’s government said Wednesday that 50,000 migrants crossed the treacherous Darien Gap linking Colombia and Panama in the first two months of 2023, five times more than in the same period last year.

For 2022 as a whole, a total of 250,000 migrants made the crossing, with big spikes in September and October, a trend that suggests the number that is likely to increase even more later this year.


