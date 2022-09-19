Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with an Armenian delegation including Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, third from left, and a delegation with Azerbaijan including Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, second from right, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in New York.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with an Armenian delegation including Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, third from left, and a delegation with Azerbaijan including Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, third from right, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in New York.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with an Armenian delegation including Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, third from left, and a delegation with Azerbaijan including Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, second from right, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in New York.
Craig Ruttle
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with an Armenian delegation including Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, third from left, and a delegation with Azerbaijan including Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, third from right, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in New York.
Craig Ruttle
Azerbaijani forces shelled Armenia's territory in a large-scale attack that has killed at least 49 Armenian soldiers, officials said Tuesday. Azerbaijan said its forces lost 50 troops in the fighting.
Blinken brought Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov together at a New York hotel on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly. It was the foreign ministers' first face-to-face meeting since two days of shelling last week by both sides killed more than 200 troops.
Only Blinken spoke at the start of meeting at which the Armenian and Azerbaijani delegations sat somberly on opposite sides, separated by U.S. officials.
“We are encouraged by the fact that the fighting has ceased and there has not been” a resumption of shelling, said Blinken, who has spoken several times to the leaders of both countries.
“Strong, sustainable diplomatic engagement is the best path for everyone," he said. “There is a path to a durable peace that resolves the differences.“
Speaking ahead of Monday's meeting, Bayramov said his country is “satisfied with the level of relations” with the U.S. and said his direct talks with Mirzoyan were not unusual.
“We are always open for meetings," he said.
The two Caucasus countries in have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region located within Azerbaijan but that had been long under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Yerevan since a separatist war ended in 1994.