FILE - A woman sits on a car as she leaves Ulsan Jungbu police station in Ulsan, South Korea on Sept. 15, 2022, for the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. A New Zealand murder suspect will be extradited to her country within 30 days, about two months after she was arrested in South Korea for possible links to two dead children found in suitcases in Auckland, officials said Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

 Uncredited - foreign subscriber, Newsis

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea extradited a 42-year-old woman to New Zealand, two months after she was arrested following the discovery of the bodies of two long-dead children in abandoned suitcases.

New Zealand police said the woman arrived at Auckland Airport on Tuesday after they sent three officers to South Korea to bring her back.


