...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches valley floors, up to 12 inches benches and 6 to 12
inches Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction laws
may be enacted. Heavy snow may impact the Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
Atsu's remains arrived in the Ghanaian capital of Accra late Sunday, said Ghana Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who led a government delegation to receive the body. Atsu's body was carried home in a casket on a Turkish Airlines plane and was accompanied by members of his family and the Ghana ambassador to Turkey, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
“This loss is a very painful one and this is a sad day for Ghana,” Bawumia said. “We all prayed and prayed, we hoped against hope for every day that passed, but God knows best."
Atsu's body was found in the rubble of a luxury 12-story building in the southern Turkish city of Antakya on Saturday, nearly two weeks after the devastating earthquake that has left more than 44,000 people dead in Turkey and neighboring Syria.
Reports emerged a day after the earthquake that Atsu had been rescued from the rubble, was alive and had been sent to the hospital, but they were mistaken.
The 31-year-old Atsu, who played for Premier League teams Chelsea and Newcastle, had joined Turkish club Hatayspor last year and scored the winning goal in a league game on Feb. 5, hours before the devastating earthquake struck in the pre-dawn hours of Feb. 6.
Hatayspor sporting director Taner Savut also lived in the same apartment building and was reported missing at the same time as Atsu. Savut has still not been found.
Bawumia promised that Atsu would be given a fitting funeral and said his death was a blow for the people of Ghana. Atsu played more than 60 times for his country after making his debut at the age of 20 in 2012.
Atsu was also remembered with moments of silence and other tributes at soccer games in England and elsewhere this weekend. At his former club Newcastle, fans held up placards with his photo. An image of him was put up on a big screen at Chelsea's game against Southampton before kickoff.
Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus had "R.I.P Atsu" written on a white T-shirt under his team shirt and revealed the message after scoring a goal for Dutch club Ajax in a game on Sunday.
The Ghanaian soccer association ordered moments of silence to be observed at every professional game in the West African country on Saturday in honor of Atsu.
