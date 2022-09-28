Two Nepali sherpa guides, second right and fourth right, who survived an avalanche at a lower elevation on the world's eighth-highest mountain Mount Manaslu are taken for treatment after being flown to a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The avalanche swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring other climbers. Rescuers are also searching Tuesday for Hilaree Nelson, a famed U.S. ski mountaineer a day after she fell off the mountain near the peak.
Two Nepali sherpa guides, who survived an avalanche at a lower elevation on the world's eighth-highest mountain Mount Manaslu are taken for treatment after being flown to a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The avalanche swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring other climbers. Rescuers are also searching Tuesday for Hilaree Nelson, a famed U.S. ski mountaineer a day after she fell off the mountain near the peak.
A Nepali sherpa guide who survived an avalanche at a lower elevation on the world's eighth-highest mountain Mount Manaslu talks to the Associated Press after being flown to a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The avalanche swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring other climbers. Rescuers are also searching Tuesday for Hilaree Nelson, a famed U.S. ski mountaineer a day after she fell off the mountain near the peak.
A rescue helicopter carrying two Nepali sherpa guides who survived an avalanche at a lower elevation on the world's eighth-highest mountain Mount Manaslu prepares to land a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The avalanche swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring other climbers. Rescuers are also searching Tuesday for Hilaree Nelson, a famed U.S. ski mountaineer a day after she fell off the mountain near the peak.
A Nepali sherpa guide who survived an avalanche at a lower elevation on the world's eighth-highest mountain Mount Manaslu is taken for treatment after being flown to a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The avalanche swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring other climbers. Rescuers are also searching Tuesday for Hilaree Nelson, a famed U.S. ski mountaineer a day after she fell off the mountain near the peak.
A rescue helicopter carrying two Nepali sherpa guides who survived an avalanche at a lower elevation on the world's eighth-highest mountain Mount Manaslu prepares to land a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The avalanche swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring other climbers. Rescuers are also searching Tuesday for Hilaree Nelson, a famed U.S. ski mountaineer a day after she fell off the mountain near the peak.
Two Nepali sherpa guides, right and third right, who survived an avalanche at a lower elevation on the world's eighth-highest mountain Mount Manaslu are taken for treatment after being flown to a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The avalanche swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring other climbers. Rescuers are also searching Tuesday for Hilaree Nelson, a famed U.S. ski mountaineer a day after she fell off the mountain near the peak.
FILE- Hilaree Nelson of Telluride, Colorado, left and James Morrison of Tahoe, California, raise their fists as the pair arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 4, 2018. Rescuers in a helicopter were searching on the world's eighth-highest mountain Tuesday for Nelson, the famed U.S. ski mountaineer a day after she fell off the mountain near the peak. Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit with her partner Jim Morrison when she fell off the mountain, according to Jiban Ghimire of the Kathmandu-based Shangri-La Nepal Trek that organized and outfitted the expedition.
Jim Morrison, packs his bag after the body of his partner and famed U.S. extreme skier, Hilaree Nelson, arrives in a helicopter at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.
Jim Morrison, second right, mourns as the body of his partner and famed U.S. extreme skier, Hilaree Nelson, arrives in a helicopter at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.
Jim Morrison carries the body of his partner and famed U.S. extreme skier, Hilaree Nelson, from a helicopter at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.
A helicopter carrying the body of famed U.S. extreme skier, Hilaree Nelson, lands at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.
A helicopter carrying the body of famed U.S. extreme skier, Hilaree Nelson, lands at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.
Two Nepali sherpa guides, second right and fourth right, who survived an avalanche at a lower elevation on the world's eighth-highest mountain Mount Manaslu are taken for treatment after being flown to a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The avalanche swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring other climbers. Rescuers are also searching Tuesday for Hilaree Nelson, a famed U.S. ski mountaineer a day after she fell off the mountain near the peak.
Niranjan Shrestha
Two Nepali sherpa guides, who survived an avalanche at a lower elevation on the world's eighth-highest mountain Mount Manaslu are taken for treatment after being flown to a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The avalanche swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring other climbers. Rescuers are also searching Tuesday for Hilaree Nelson, a famed U.S. ski mountaineer a day after she fell off the mountain near the peak.
Niranjan Shrestha
A Nepali sherpa guide who survived an avalanche at a lower elevation on the world's eighth-highest mountain Mount Manaslu talks to the Associated Press after being flown to a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The avalanche swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring other climbers. Rescuers are also searching Tuesday for Hilaree Nelson, a famed U.S. ski mountaineer a day after she fell off the mountain near the peak.
Niranjan Shrestha
A rescue helicopter carrying two Nepali sherpa guides who survived an avalanche at a lower elevation on the world's eighth-highest mountain Mount Manaslu prepares to land a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The avalanche swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring other climbers. Rescuers are also searching Tuesday for Hilaree Nelson, a famed U.S. ski mountaineer a day after she fell off the mountain near the peak.
Niranjan Shrestha
A Nepali sherpa guide who survived an avalanche at a lower elevation on the world's eighth-highest mountain Mount Manaslu is taken for treatment after being flown to a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The avalanche swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring other climbers. Rescuers are also searching Tuesday for Hilaree Nelson, a famed U.S. ski mountaineer a day after she fell off the mountain near the peak.
Niranjan Shrestha
A rescue helicopter carrying two Nepali sherpa guides who survived an avalanche at a lower elevation on the world's eighth-highest mountain Mount Manaslu prepares to land a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The avalanche swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring other climbers. Rescuers are also searching Tuesday for Hilaree Nelson, a famed U.S. ski mountaineer a day after she fell off the mountain near the peak.
Niranjan Shrestha
Two Nepali sherpa guides, right and third right, who survived an avalanche at a lower elevation on the world's eighth-highest mountain Mount Manaslu are taken for treatment after being flown to a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The avalanche swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring other climbers. Rescuers are also searching Tuesday for Hilaree Nelson, a famed U.S. ski mountaineer a day after she fell off the mountain near the peak.
Niranjan Shrestha
FILE- Hilaree Nelson of Telluride, Colorado, left and James Morrison of Tahoe, California, raise their fists as the pair arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 4, 2018. Rescuers in a helicopter were searching on the world's eighth-highest mountain Tuesday for Nelson, the famed U.S. ski mountaineer a day after she fell off the mountain near the peak. Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit with her partner Jim Morrison when she fell off the mountain, according to Jiban Ghimire of the Kathmandu-based Shangri-La Nepal Trek that organized and outfitted the expedition.
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Jim Morrison, packs his bag after the body of his partner and famed U.S. extreme skier, Hilaree Nelson, arrives in a helicopter at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Jim Morrison, second right, mourns as the body of his partner and famed U.S. extreme skier, Hilaree Nelson, arrives in a helicopter at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Jim Morrison carries the body of his partner and famed U.S. extreme skier, Hilaree Nelson, from a helicopter at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
A helicopter carrying the body of famed U.S. extreme skier, Hilaree Nelson, lands at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
A helicopter carrying the body of famed U.S. extreme skier, Hilaree Nelson, lands at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier who went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal's capital.
Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.
Her body was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu where doctors planned to perform an autopsy.
Rescuers searching by helicopter located Nelson's body on Wednesday after failing to find her on Tuesday and Monday, when bad weather hampered their search.
Also on Monday, an avalanche at a lower elevation on the same mountain killed a Nepalese man and injured several other climbers.
Hundreds of climbers and their local guides were attempting to reach the summit during Nepal’s autumn climbing season.
Nelson, from Telluride, Colorado, and Morrison, from Tahoe, California, are extreme skiers who reached the summit of Mount Lhotse, the world’s fourth-highest mountain, in 2018.
Nepal’s government has issued permits to 504 climbers during the autumn season. Most are climbing Mount Manaslu.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.