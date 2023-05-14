...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Bear River...including Corinne...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued on Sunday by 1200 MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1100 MDT Saturday the stage was 6.6 feet (758 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.0 feet (920 CFS) Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
Hyrum Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Dr. Carlos Ortuno drives a Bolivian-made, Quantum electric car to a house call, in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Launched in 2019, Quantum Motors has only sold 350 electric cars in Bolivia. But their founders recently received a boost from the German city of Bonn, which invested 50,000 euros to acquire six units in support of a local program that sends doctors to people's homes.
Dr. Carlos Ortuno tends to Juana Velasco flanked by a Bolivian-made, Quantum electric car and an ambulance, in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Velasco woke up feeling her heart racing and called Medico en tu Casa, a local program that sends doctors to people's homes. Soon after, Ortuno boarded the Quantum electric car and made his way to her home. Upon evaluating the patient, he called a local ambulance service to help transfer Velasco to the nearest hospital.
Quantum Motors general manager Jose Carlos Marquez walks through the electric car factory in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Quantum Motors launched in 2016 as a manufacturer of electric wheelbarrows for the mining sector before it developed its first prototypes of electric cars that launched in 2019.
Lithium batteries sit in a receptacle in the Quantum Motors car factory in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Among its products are also cars, motorcycles, bicycles and scooters. Last year the company created its own Bolivian lithium battery factory.
An employee works on a Quantum electric car at a factory in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Quantum, a tiny EV that fits three, is the creation of a group of Bolivian entrepreneurs who believe electric vehicles are the future of the automotive industry in this lithium-rich country.
Employees work on a Quantum electric car assembly line at a factory in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Quantum, which can be recharged from a household outlet, can travel 50 miles (80 km) before a recharge and has a range of about 35 mph. At $7,600, it is the cheapest car on the market.
Dr. Carlos Ortuno drives a Bolivian-made, Quantum electric car to a house call, in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Launched in 2019, Quantum Motors has only sold 350 electric cars in Bolivia. But their founders recently received a boost from the German city of Bonn, which invested 50,000 euros to acquire six units in support of a local program that sends doctors to people's homes.
Juan Karita - staff, AP
Dr. Carlos Ortuno tends to Juana Velasco flanked by a Bolivian-made, Quantum electric car and an ambulance, in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Velasco woke up feeling her heart racing and called Medico en tu Casa, a local program that sends doctors to people's homes. Soon after, Ortuno boarded the Quantum electric car and made his way to her home. Upon evaluating the patient, he called a local ambulance service to help transfer Velasco to the nearest hospital.
Juan Karita - staff, AP
Quantum Motors general manager Jose Carlos Marquez walks through the electric car factory in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Quantum Motors launched in 2016 as a manufacturer of electric wheelbarrows for the mining sector before it developed its first prototypes of electric cars that launched in 2019.
Juan Karita - staff, AP
Lithium batteries sit in a receptacle in the Quantum Motors car factory in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Among its products are also cars, motorcycles, bicycles and scooters. Last year the company created its own Bolivian lithium battery factory.
Juan Karita - staff, AP
An employee works on a Quantum electric car at a factory in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Quantum, a tiny EV that fits three, is the creation of a group of Bolivian entrepreneurs who believe electric vehicles are the future of the automotive industry in this lithium-rich country.
Juan Karita - staff, AP
Employees work on a Quantum electric car assembly line at a factory in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Quantum, which can be recharged from a household outlet, can travel 50 miles (80 km) before a recharge and has a range of about 35 mph. At $7,600, it is the cheapest car on the market.
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — On a recent, cold morning, Dr. Carlos Ortuño hopped into a tiny electric car to go check on a patient in the outskirts of Bolivia's capital of La Paz, unsure if the vehicle would be able to handle the steep, winding streets of the high-altitude city.
“I thought that because of the city’s topography it was going to struggle, but it’s a great climber," said Ortuño about his experience driving a Quantum, the first EV to have ever been made in Bolivia. “The difference from a gasoline-powered vehicle is huge."
Ortuño's home visit aboard a car the size of a golf cart was part of a government-sponsored program that brings doctors to patients living in neighborhoods far from the city center. The “Doctor in your house” program was launched last month by the municipality of La Paz using a fleet of six EV's manufactured by Quantum Motors, the country's sole producer of electric cars.
“It is a pioneering idea. It helps protect the health of those in need, while protecting the environment and supporting local production," La Paz Mayor Iván Arias said.
The program could also help boost Quantum Motors, a company launched four years ago by a group of entrepreneurs who believe EVs will transform the auto industry in Bolivia, a lithium-rich country, where cheap, subsidized imported gasoline is still the norm.
Built like a box, the Quantum moves at no more than 35 mph (56 kph), can be recharged from a household outlet and can travel 50 miles (80 kilometers) before a recharge. Its creators hope the $7,600 car will help revive dreams of a lithium-powered economy and make electric cars something the masses will embrace.
“E-mobility will prevail worldwide in the next few years, but it will be different in different countries,” says José Carlos Márquez, general manager of Quantum Motors. "Tesla will be a dominant player in the U.S., with its speedy, autonomous cars. But in Latin America, cars will be more compact, because our streets are more similar to those of Bombay and New Delhi than to those of California.”
But the company's quest to boost e-mobility in the South American country has been challenging. In the four years since it released its first EVs, Quantum Motors has sold barely 350 cars in Bolivia and an undisclosed number of units in Peru and Paraguay. The company is also set to open a factory in Mexico later this year, although no further details have been provided on the scope of production there.
Still, Quantum Motors' bet on battery-powered cars makes sense when it comes to Bolivia's resources. With an estimated 21 million tons, Bolivia has the world's largest reserve of lithium, a key component in electric batteries, but it has yet to extract — and industrialize — its vast resources of the metal.
In the meantime, the large majority of vehicles in circulation are still powered by fossil fuels and the government continues to pour millions of dollars subsidizing imported fuel than then sells at half the price to the domestic market.
“The Quantum (car) might be cheap, but I don't think it has the capacity of a gasoline-powered car,” says Marco Antonio Rodriguez, a car mechanic in La Paz, although he acknowledges people might change their mind once the government puts an end to gasoline subsidies.
Despite the challenges ahead, the makers of the Quantum car are hopeful that programs like “Médico en tu casa,” which is scheduled to double in size and extend to other neighborhoods next year, will help boost production and churn out more EV's across the region.
“We are ready to grow,” says Márquez. “Our inventory has been sold out through July.”
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.