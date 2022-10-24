Support Local Journalism

LONDON (AP) — In the end, all of Boris Johnson’s bluster couldn’t hide the facts: He didn’t have the votes to win the Conservative Party leadership contest and stage a political comeback just weeks after being forced out as prime minister.

The former Tory leader raced back from his Caribbean holiday to test the waters and try to garner the support of enough lawmakers to proceed to the next round. But as British media counted the number of declared supporters for Johnson, it cast doubt on whether he could cross the 100-vote threshold.

