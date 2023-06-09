FILE - Boris Johnson leaves his house in London, on March 22, 2023. Several dozen allies of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received honors from King Charles III on Friday June 9, 2023, a list that drew cries of cronyism from opponents of the ousted leader. “Resignation honors,” bestowed by the monarch but chosen by the government, are an established but contentious way for departing leaders to reward loyal lieutenants.
Alberto Pezzali - staff, AP
Kirsty Wigglesworth - staff, AP
Matt Dunham - staff, AP
LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shocked Britain on Friday by quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament. He quit with a ferocious tirade at his political opponents — and at his successor, Rishi Sunak — that could blast open tensions within the governing Conservative Party.
Johnson quit after receiving the results of an investigation by lawmakers over misleading statements he made to Parliament about “partygate," a series of rule-breaking government parties during the pandemic.
