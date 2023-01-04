Support Local Journalism

SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — The new year's festivities are over in Bosnia, and visitors to the country's winter resorts are packing to go home. Spring-like temperatures have left little or no snow on the mountains, and it's unclear when the next visitors will arrive.

The small Balkan country of 3.3 million is among several in Europe facing a ski season slump amid balmy climes that have swept much of the continent as 2023 begins. Along the slopes in Bjelasnica near Sarajevo on Wednesday, snow accumulation amounted to little more than several white patches on an otherwise grassy landscape of brown and green.


