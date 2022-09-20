Brad Pitt, Nick Cave make surprise art debut in Finland

In this photo provided by Sara Hilden Art Museum, British artist Thomas Houseago, centre, poses with US actor Brad Pitt, centre right and Australian musician Nick Cave, prior to the opening of their joint exhibition, in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

 Jussi Koivunen

HELSINKI (AP) — Hollywood's Brad Pitt and Australian musician Nick Cave have debuted as artists in an exhibition in Finland that displays sculptures and ceramics created by the movie star and the singer-songwriter.

The Sara Hilden Art Museum, located in the southern Finnish city of Tampere, was initially scheduled to exhibit solely the wide variety of works by British artist Thomas Houseago — known for his sculptures — but he reportedly persuaded the museum include works by his friends Pitt and Cave.

