KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — When he gave himself up to Russian forces in May at the pulverized Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, the wounded Ukrainian soldier could not say a proper goodbye to his slain friend, whose body had to be left behind with hundreds of other dead.

The former prisoner of war, who goes by the name of David, finally got his chance Thursday at a Kyiv crematorium.

