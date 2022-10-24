FILE - A demonstrator dressed in the colors of the Brazilian flag performs in front of a street vendor's towels for sale featuring Brazilian presidential candidates, current President Jair Bolsonaro, center, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept. 27, 2022. Brazil is days from a historic presidential election set for Oct. 30 featuring two political titans and bitter rivals that could usher in another four years of far-right politics or return a leftist to the nation’s top job.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for a second term, smiles during a campaign rally in Guarulhos, the great Sao Paulo area, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Bolsonaro will face Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a presidential runoff on Oct. 30.
Electoral Court employees work on the final stage of sealing electronic voting machines in preparation for the general election run-off in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. The second round is set for Oct. 30.
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for reelection, speaks during a press conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Da Silva will face Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in a presidential runoff on Oct. 30.
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro place an electoral photo of the president on a truck at a local campaign headquarters where Bolsonaro supporters can get free swag in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The presidential run-off election is set for Oct. 30.
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for president again, greets supporters during a campaign rally in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Da Silva will face incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in a presidential runoff on Oct. 30.
A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro holds up a painting of him at a campaign rally for his reelection in Sao Goncalo, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. The presidential run-off election is set for Oct. 30.
Supporters of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for office again, attend his campaign rally next to a giant doll of Lula, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Lula is facing President Jair Bolsonaro in a presidential run-off election set for Oct. 30.
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hold up the number 22, which is his number on election ballots, during his campaign rally for reelection in Sao Goncalo, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. The presidential run-off election is set for Oct. 30.
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for president again, meets with leaders of evangelical churches in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Brazil's presidential runoff election is on Oct. 30.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for reelection gives a press conference after an event with supporters at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Brazil's presidential runoff election is on Oct. 30.
Supporters of former lawmaker Roberto Jefferson protest against his arrest next to his house in Levy Gasparian, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Jefferson, an ally of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, fired gunshots and a grenade at federal policemen who tried to arrest him in for insulting supreme court ministers, according to Brazil’s federal police.
Brazil election: What to know about the high-stakes race
Brazil is days from an historic presidential election featuring two political titans and bitter rivals that could usher in another four years of far-right politics or return a leftist to the nation’s top job
Here’s what you need to know about the Brazilian presidential runoff, which is on Oct. 30.
HOW OFTEN ARE ELECTIONS IN BRAZIL?
Brazil holds general elections once every four years, choosing state and federal representatives as well as the president, governors and some senators. Mayors, city councilors and remaining senators are also chosen every four years, but on different years.
HOW MANY TIMES CAN A PERSON BE ELECTED PRESIDENT IN BRAZIL?
There is no limit to the number of times one can be elected president in Brazil, but the person can only serve two consecutive terms. That is why da Silva, who was president from 2003 to 2010, can run this year.
It's a runoff for the presidency and for governorships in states where no candidate won a first-round majority. Most polls 2 1/2 weeks after the first round show da Silva retaining a slight lead over Bolsonaro.
He stresses his opposition to legalized abortion and drugs, while warning that da Silva's return would produce the sort of leftist authoritarianism seen elsewhere in Latin America, persecution of churches, sexual education in public schools and the proliferation of so-called gender ideology.
Recently, Bolsonaro has given government funds to poorer Brazilians, who traditionally have been inclined to vote for da Silva's Worker’s Party. The Brazil Aid welfare program created during the COVID-19 pandemic was generous relative to other nations and a lifeline for many Brazilians. Recently, it was beefed up and extended through yearend, and Bolsonaro has said it will continue into 2023.
Other measures include a subsidy for cooking gas, assistance for truck and taxi drivers and refinancing of debts.
WHAT ABOUT DA SILVA?
Da Silva, known universally as Lula, has focused on his prior terms, during which commodities exports surged and tens of millions of Brazilians joined the middle class. He has promised the poor — battered by economic distress for the better part of a decade — that they will again be able to afford three square meals a day and even weekend barbecues.
But he has been vague on how he would ensure return of those halcyon days. Like Bolsonaro, he promises to extend Brazil Aid welfare into 2023, without explaining how it will be financed. He has said the state will once again assume a prominent role in economic development.
Faced with Bolsonaro’s attempts to lump him in with leaders of Cuba and Venezuela, da Silva has declined to denounce their autocratic practices, instead saying other nations’ sovereignties must be respected, while also highlighting the fact he implemented no such policies during his presidency. In April, he said women should have the right to an abortion and then backtracked amid outcry, saying he is personally opposed.
A corruption conviction in 2018 barred him from that year's presidential race and allowed Bolsonaro to cruise to victory. But the Supreme Court in 2021 annulled his convictions, ruling that the presiding judge had been biased and colluded with prosecutors. That enabled his run this year.
