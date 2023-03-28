Virus Outbreak Brazil

FILE - A man walks past a wall that reads in Portuguese "Memorial to the victims of COVID-19 in Brazil," in the Senate building in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Brazil has officially recorded its 700,000th death from COVID-19, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

 Claudio Reis - stringer, AP

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's government on Tuesday reported the 700,000th death from COVID-19 in the South American nation, which has the second most victims of the virus after the United States.

Brazilian health experts say most people dying of COVID-19 in recent days are either unvaccinated or suffer from other debilitating diseases.


