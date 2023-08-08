Support Local Journalism

BELEM, Brazil (AP) — Amazon rainforest nation leaders met Tuesday for the first time in 14 years to find common ground on fueling economic development while protecting an ecosystem vital to the battle against climate change.

Assembling Tuesday and Wednesday in the Brazilian city of Belem are members of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization, a 45-year-old alliance that has met only three times before. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has said that he hopes the summit will spur it to start taking far-reaching and effective action.


