...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Most valley locations of Utah east of I-15, including
the northern and southern Wasatch Front.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A
few power outages are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are expected across
the area and may suddenly and significantly reduce visibility
in some locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
If dense dust is observed blowing across or approaching the
roadway, pull your vehicle off the pavement as far as possible,
stop, turn off lights and set the emergency brake. Do not keep
your foot on the brake as this will illuminate tail lights. If
you cannot leave the roadway, proceed at a lower speed and turn
on lights.
Guarani Indigenous and human rights activists rally in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41, center, is brought out of the courthouse by military and civil police officers in Atalia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Police arrested Oseney da Costa de Oliveira and his brother Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, so far considered by police as the main suspects in the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.
A federal police officer escorts a suspect towards a river in the area where Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips disappeared, in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Federal police said in a statement Tuesday night that they had arrested a second suspect in connection with the disappearance of Phillips and Pereira in a remote area of the Amazon.
Federal police officers arrive at the pier with recovered human remains found during a search in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. A federal police investigator said a suspect confessed to fatally shooting Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira of Brazil and freelance reporter Dom Phillips of Britain in a remote part of the Amazon and took officers to where the bodies were buried.
A Guarani Indigenous girl has her face painted in preparation for a demonstration in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Guarani Indigenous and human rights activists attend a demonstration in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022.
An Guarani indigenous woman smokes a pipe during a rally in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022.
A worker of the National Indian Foundation, FUNAI, stands next to a banner with images of missing Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, right, and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips, during a vigil in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, June 13, 2022. Brazilian police are still searching for Pereira and Phillips, who went missing in a remote area of Brazil's Amazon a week ago.
An activist takes part in a rally in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022.
An activist wearing a sloth mask takes part in a rally in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Guarani Indigenous and human rights activists rally in support of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Perreira, demanding authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to their deaths, and do more to protect indigenous lands against illegal miners, loggers, and fishermen, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Andre Penner
Edmar Barros
Edmar Barros
Edmar Barros
Andre Penner
Andre Penner
Andre Penner
Eraldo Peres
Andre Penner
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s federal police said Saturday that a third suspect in the deaths of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira has been arrested. The pair, whose remains were found after they went missing almost two weeks ago, were shot to death, according to an autopsy.
Phillips was shot in the chest and Pereira was shot in the head and the abdomen, police said in a statement. It said the autopsy indicated the use of a “firearm with typical hunting ammunition.”
Police said the suspect will be referred to a custody hearing.
Two other men are already in prison for alleged involvement in the killings: Amarildo Oliveira, known as Pelado, and his brother, Oseney de Oliveira, known as Dos Santos.
Phillips and Pereira were last seen June 5 on their boat on the Itaquai river, near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia.
On Friday, federal police said that human remains found in Brazil’s remote Amazon have been identified as belonging to Phillips, 57.
Additional remains found at the site near the city of Atalaia do Norte were confirmed to belong to Indigenous expert Pereira, 41, according to the police statement on Saturday.
The remains were found on Wednesday, after fisherman Pelado confessed to killing the pair, and took police to the place where he would have buried the bodies. He told officers that he used a firearm to commit the crime.
The remains had arrived in the capital city of Brasilia on Thursday for forensic examinations.
The area where Phillips and Pereira went missing has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers, and government agents.
