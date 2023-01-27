Brazil Uprising

FILE - Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 8, 2023. Brazil’s federal police searched the home of a nephew of Bolsonaro on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in connection with the Jan. 8 storming of government buildings in the capital by far-right protesters.

 Eraldo Peres - staff, AP

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s federal police searched the home of a nephew of former President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday in connection with the Jan. 8 storming of government buildings in the capital by far-right protesters.

Police said Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus, known by Bolsonaro supporters as Leo Índio, was one of the targets of a series of raids that led to 11 arrests in different states. It was the first time a member of Bolsonaro's family has been included in the investigations of the uprising in Brasilia, which underlined the political polarization in Brazil.


