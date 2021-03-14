Brazil wonders about whereabouts of vaccine mascot

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, BrazilIan President Jair Bolsonaro poses for photos with the mascot of the nation's vaccination campaign, named "Ze Gotinha," or Joseph Droplet, during a ceremony to present Brazil's National Vaccination Plan Against COVID-19, at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil. The Brazilian internet spent the last few days wondering about his apparent disappearance after Brazil's former President Lula joked that he may have been shoved aside due to political motivations.