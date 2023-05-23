.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cache
and eastern Box Elder Counties through 700 PM MDT...
At 623 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Peter, or near Logan, moving north at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Logan, Cache, Smithfield, Lewiston, Clarkston, Trenton, Benson,
Peter, North Logan, Nibley, Hyde Park, Richmond, Millville, Mendon,
Newton, Amalga, Deweyville, Cornish and Collinston.
This includes US Route 89 near mile marker 459.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
People protest against racism suffered by Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Junior who plays for Spain's Real Madrid, outside the Spanish Consulate in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Vinicius, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated racist taunts since he arrived in Spain five years ago.
A man holds a sign with a message that reads in Portuguese; "Enough of racism", during a protest against the racism suffered by Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Junior who plays for Spain's Real Madrid, outside the Spanish Consulate in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Vinicius, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated racist taunts since he arrived in Spain five years ago.
A protester holds up a photo of Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Jr and a message that reads in Portuguese; "Fight racism" during a protest against the racism suffered by Vinicius, who plays for Spain's Real Madrid, outside the Spanish Consulate in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Vinicius, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated racist taunts since he arrived in Spain five years ago.
A woman holds a sign with a message that reads in Portuguese; "Vini, we are with you," during a protest against the racism suffered by Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Junior who plays for Spain's Real Madrid, outside the Spanish Consulate in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Vinicius, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated racist taunts since he arrived in Spain five years ago.
A message that reads in Portuguese; "La Liga racist" is projected onto the Spanish Consulate, as people gather outside to protest against racism suffered by Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Junior who plays for Spain's Real Madrid, outside the Spanish Consulate in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Vinicius, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated racist taunts since he arrived in Spain five years ago.
Tuane Fernandes - stringer, AP
Tuane Fernandes - stringer, AP
Tuane Fernandes - stringer, AP
Tuane Fernandes - stringer, AP
Tuane Fernandes - stringer, AP
SAO PAULO (AP) — About 100 Brazilian protestors gathered outside the Spanish consulate in Sao Paulo on Tuesday to condemn the racist abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior in Spain’s top-flight soccer league.
The protesters chanted “La Liga is racist” and “end with racism in Spain and in Brazil” for about an hour. They brought flares, banners and stickers that read “Vini Jr, I am with you.” They projected the words “it is not soccer, it is racism” onto the walls of the consulate.
