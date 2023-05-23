Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SAO PAULO (AP) — About 100 Brazilian protestors gathered outside the Spanish consulate in Sao Paulo on Tuesday to condemn the racist abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior in Spain’s top-flight soccer league.

The protesters chanted “La Liga is racist” and “end with racism in Spain and in Brazil” for about an hour. They brought flares, banners and stickers that read “Vini Jr, I am with you.” They projected the words “it is not soccer, it is racism” onto the walls of the consulate.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.