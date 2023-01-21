An agent walks past the head of a statue depicting the Greek goddess Themis, outside the Brazilian Supreme Court building that was damaged by supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Bolsonaro supporters who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
A government vehicle parked outside the Brazilian Supreme Court building, damaged by supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Bolsonaro supporters who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
A worker at Planalto Palace, the office of the president, looks out at the Suprema Court where security vehicles are parked in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, ahead of expected protests called for by supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
FILE - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of Tarciana Medeiros, the first woman to preside the Banco do Brasil, one of the country's main public banks, in Brasilia, Brazil, on Jan. 16, 2023. Lula fired Brazil's army chief Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, amid concerns over threats to the country's democracy following the Jan. 8 uprising in the capital by far-right protesters.
Eraldo Peres - staff, AP
Eraldo Peres - staff, AP
Military police stand guard outside the Supreme Court in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, ahead of expected protests called for by supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
Eraldo Peres - staff, AP
Eraldo Peres - staff, AP
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired Brazil’s army chief Saturday just days after the leftist leader openly said that some military members allowed the Jan. 8 uprising in the capital by far-right protesters.
The official website of the Brazilian armed forces said Gen. Julio Cesar de Arruda had been removed as head of the army. He was replaced by Gen. Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, who was head of the Southeast Military Command.
Lula made no comments about the army change Saturday, when he was visiting Roraima state to follow up on the declaration of a health emergency in the Indigenous Yanomami's region.
Lula said several times in public that there were definitely people in the army who allowed the rioting to occur, though he never cited Arruda.
During a breakfast with the press, Lula said earlier this week that “a lot of people from the military police and the armed forces were complicit” and had allowed protesters to enter the buildings with open doors. In another interview, the president said that “all the military involved in the coup attempt will be punished, no matter the rank.”
The comments were followed by Lula scheduling several meetings with the Defense Minister Jose Mucio, and the armed forces’ commanders. Mucio denied they had mentioned the Jan. 8 rioting, but he said relations between the military and the government needed adjustment.
On the eve of Arruda’s firing, a video of a Paiva speech earlier in the week was released in which he said the election results should be respected in order to guarantee democracy.
In a video posted on social media from inside the presidential palace on the day of the attack, a colonel is seen trying to stop police from arresting Bolsonaro’s supporters who had invaded the building. He asks for patience from the military police, which report to the federal district's government.
According to the text of his ruling, Justice Alexandre de Moraes granted the request from the prosecutor-general’s office, which cited a video that Bolsonaro posted on Facebook two days after the riot. The video claimed Lula wasn’t voted into office, but rather was chosen by the Supreme Court and Brazil’s electoral authority.
Lula has been trying to reduce the high number of military officers in the government administration left by Bolsonaro. At least 140 military officers have been dismissed since Lula took office Jan. 1.
