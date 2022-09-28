Brazil Elections

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for a second term, speaks during a campaign rally in Santos, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Brazil's general elections are scheduled for Oct. 2.

 Andre Penner - staff, AP

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro enlisted the help of soccer star Neymar on a campaign stop Wednesday, just four days before the country's general elections.

Bolsonaro visited a non-profit youth institute set up by Neymar in the city of Praia Grande and took a call from the Paris Saint-Germain player, who thanked the far-right leader and said he was proud of him.

