FILE - Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the media upon arriving at the airport in Brasilia, Brazil, June 29, 2023. Brazil’s federal police on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, alleged Bolsonaro received cash from the sale of two luxury watches he received as gifts from Saudi Arabia while in office.

 Eraldo Peres - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s federal police on Friday alleged former President Jair Bolsonaro received cash from the nearly $70,000 sale of two luxury watches he received as gifts from Saudi Arabia while in office, posing another potential blow for the embattled far-right leader.

Earlier in the day, officers raided the homes and offices of several people purportedly involved in the case, including a four-star army general. Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing involving the gifts.


