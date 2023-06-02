Brazil Sugarloaf Mountain

FILE - Sugarloaf mountain and the Guanabara Bay are seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 8, 2016. Brazil’s federal prosecutors blocked a decision on Thursday, June 1, 2023, to authorize the installment of ziplines at Rio de Janeiro’s world-famous Sugarloaf Mountain, claiming they will damage the environment around one of the United Nations world’s heritage sites.

 Leo Correa - stringer, AP

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil's federal prosecutors blocked a decision to authorize the installment of ziplines at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Sugarloaf Mountain, claiming they will damage the environment around a UNESCO world heritage site.

Prosecutors announced the decision late Thursday, arguing that Iphan, a federal agency under the Ministry of Culture, “illicitly” authorized the project after construction had already begun in September 2022.


