Scuffles break out between political party agents and police, including presidential candidate Raila Odinga's chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory, center left in grey and red jacket, at the electoral commission's national tallying center in Nairobi, Kenya late night Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Kenya's peaceful presidential election saw a brief disruption late Saturday when police responded to scuffles at the national tallying center amid tensions over the close results.
A boy carries a baby past a gate on which is written "Peace" in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Kenyans attended regular church services on Sunday, at which many pastors preached a message of patience and peace, as the country continues to wait for the results of Tuesday's presidential election.
Children play ball games on a dirt street in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Kenyans attended regular church services on Sunday, at which many pastors preached a message of patience and peace, as the country continues to wait for the results of Tuesday's presidential election.
A woman hangs washing to dry on the balcony of an apartment block in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Kenyans attended regular church services on Sunday, at which many pastors preached a message of patience and peace, as the country continues to wait for the results of Tuesday's presidential election.
A girl carries a container of water back to her house in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Kenyans attended regular church services on Sunday, at which many pastors preached a message of patience and peace, as the country continues to wait for the results of Tuesday's presidential election.
A young girl looks back as two pastors preach, right, one in English and one in Luo language, at a church in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Kenyans attended regular church services on Sunday, at which many pastors preached a message of patience and peace, as the country continues to wait for the results of Tuesday's presidential election.
A young child claps during a service at a church in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Kenyans attended regular church services on Sunday, at which many pastors preached a message of patience and peace, as the country continues to wait for the results of Tuesday's presidential election.
Kenyans dance, sing and clap during a service at the Salvation Spirit of East Africa Church in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Kenyans attended regular church services on Sunday, at which many pastors preached a message of patience and peace, as the country continues to wait for the results of Tuesday's presidential election.
Two girls hold hands outside as a service takes place inside the Finished Work at Calvary Church, behind, in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Kenyans attended regular church services on Sunday, at which many pastors preached a message of patience and peace, as the country continues to wait for the results of Tuesday's presidential election.
A member of the congregation listens as a pastor speaks during a service at the Salvation Spirit of East Africa Church in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Kenyans attended regular church services on Sunday, at which many pastors preached a message of patience and peace, as the country continues to wait for the results of Tuesday's presidential election.
A member of the congregation dances, sings and claps during a service at a church in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Kenyans attended regular church services on Sunday, at which many pastors preached a message of patience and peace, as the country continues to wait for the results of Tuesday's presidential election.
Kenyans dance, sing and clap during a service at the Finished Work at Calvary Church, in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Kenyans attended regular church services on Sunday, at which many pastors preached a message of patience and peace, as the country continues to wait for the results of Tuesday's presidential election.
Presidential candidate Raila Odinga speaks to churchgoers while attending Sunday mass in St. Francis church in Nairobi, Kenya, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Vote-tallying in Kenya's close presidential election isn't moving fast enough, the electoral commission chair said Friday, while parallel counting by local media dramatically slowed amid concerns about censorship or meddling.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s peaceful presidential election saw a brief disruption when riot police responded to scuffles at the national tallying center amid tensions over the close results.
An agent for longtime opposition leader and candidate Raila Odinga announced from the lectern that the tallying center was the “scene of a crime” before calm was restored late Saturday. The agent, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, offered no evidence in the latest example of the unverified claims that both top campaigns have made as Kenya waits for official results.
The electoral commission has seven days from Tuesday’s election to announce results. Chair Wafula Chebukati on Saturday again said the process was too slow, and the commission told nonessential people watching at the center to leave.
Police remained at the center on Sunday morning.
“We must all avoid raising tensions that could easily trigger violence,” local human rights groups and professional associations said in a joint statement Sunday urging restraint from candidates and their supporters.
The race remains close between Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto as the electoral commission physically verifies more than 46,000 results forms electronically transmitted from around the country.
Turnout dipped sharply in this election, to 65%, as some Kenyans expressed weariness with seeing long-familiar political leaders on the ballot and frustration with economic issues including widespread corruption and rising prices. Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta crossed the ethnic lines that have long marked politics by backing Odinga. The president fell out with his deputy Ruto years ago.
Past elections have been marked by political violence, but civil society observers, police, religious leaders and others have said this one has been peaceful.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday “encouraged continued peace and patience as the vote tallying from Kenya’s Aug. 9 election proceeds,” spokesman Ned Price said.
In western Kenya, residents said they were tired of waiting for results, but stressed that they were also sapped from the turbulence of the past.
“We aren't ready for any violence here,” said Ezekiel Kibet, 40, who said he would accept the results if the process is transparent. “We are thinking of how our kids will go back to school.”
“Let whoever will win rule us,” added Daniel Arap Chepkwony, 63. “Many people think that we here will come out with our weapons, but we will not.”
An Associated Press journalist in Kingwal contributed to this report.
