British-Iranian woman ends 5-year sentence, but not free yet

FILE - In this March 31, 2019 file photo, Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of British charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is being held in Iran poses for a photo with a giant Mother's Day card and flowers left on the steps of the Iranian Embassy, in Knightsbridge, London. The lawyer of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, an Iranian-British national detained in Iran on widely refuted spying charges has told The Associated Press that she has finished her five-year sentence, although it remains unclear whether she can leave the country.