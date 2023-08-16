Britain Museum Theft

FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015. The British Museum said a member of staff has been dismissed after items were found to be missing, stolen or damaged. The museum said Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 it has also ordered an independent review or security and ordered kickstart a ‘'vigorous program to recover the missing items.''

LONDON (AP) — The British Museum said Wednesday that a member of its staff has been dismissed after items dating back as far as the 15th century B.C. were found to be missing, stolen or damaged.

The museum said it has also ordered an independent review of security and a ‘‘vigorous program to recover the missing items.″


