Britain Obit Fay Weldon

FILE - Author Fay Weldon attends the South Bank Awards, at the Savoy Hotel in London, Jan. 25, 2001. Author Fay Weldon, known for works including The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil and Praxis, has died, her family said Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023, aged 91. The novelist, playwright and screenwriter's body of work includes more than 30 novels as well as short stories and plays written for television, radio and the stage.

 Fiona Hanson - foreign subscriber, PA

LONDON (AP) — British author Fay Weldon, known for novels including “The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil”, has died, her family said Wednesday. She was 91.

Weldon was a playwright, screenwriter and a prolific novelist, producing 30 novels as well as short stories and plays written for television, radio and the stage. She was one of the writers on the popular 1970s drama series “Upstairs, Downstairs," receiving an award from the Writers Guild of America for the show’s first episode.


