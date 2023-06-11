Henry Guerrero, center, one of the rescuers of the 4 indigenous children who survived an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults, and then braved the jungle for 40 days before being found alive, departs from the entrance of the military hospital where the children are receiving medical attention, in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Emergency workers man a roadblock near the town of Greta following a bus crash in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. Australian police say that initial inquiries indicated multiple people had been killed in the overnight bus crash in New South Wales state.
A roadblock is set up near the town of Greta following a bus crash in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. Australian police say that initial inquiries indicated multiple people had been killed in the overnight bus crash in New South Wales state.
Emergency workers stand at a roadblock near the town of Greta, Australia, following a bus crash in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, on Monday, June 12, 2023. Police say that initial inquiries indicated multiple people had been killed in an overnight bus crash in New South Wales state.
A couple place flowers at a roadblock in Huntlee near the scene of a bus crash in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. Multiple people were killed when a bus carrying a group of about 40 returning wedding guests rolled overnight in the heart of wine country, according to police and media reports.
A couple place flowers at a roadblock in Huntlee near the scene of a bus crash in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. Multiple people were killed when a bus carrying a group of about 40 returning wedding guests rolled overnight in the heart of wine country, according to police and media reports.
Assistant Commissioner Tracey Chapman addresses the media in Huntlee near the scene of a bus crash in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. Multiple people were killed when a bus carrying a group of about 40 returning wedding guests rolled overnight in the heart of wine country, according to police and media reports.
Emergency workers stand at a roadblock near the town of Greta, Australia, following a bus crash in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, on Monday, June 12, 2023. Police say that initial inquiries indicated multiple people had been killed in an overnight bus crash in New South Wales state.
Police inspect a bus in its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. The bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing and injuring multiple people, police said.
Police inspect underneath a bus that rolled onto its side near Greta in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. The bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing and injuring multiple people, police said.
Emergency crews stand near a bus that rolled onto its side near Greta in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. The bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing and injuring multiple people, police said.
Police inspect underneath a bus that rolled onto its side near Greta in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. The bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing and injuring multiple people, police said.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese makes a statement at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, June 12, 2023, after a fatal bus crash in the Hunter Valley. A bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing and injuring multiple people, police said Monday.
Police inspect a bus on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. The bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing and injuring multiple people, police said.
Police inspect underneath a bus that rolled onto its side near Greta in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. The bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing and injuring multiple people, police said.
Emergency crews stand near a bus on its side near Greta in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. The bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing and injuring multiple people, police said.
Police inspect underneath of a bus that rolled onto its side near Greta in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. The bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing and injuring multiple people, police said.
Police inspect underneath a bus that rolled onto its side near Greta in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. The bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing and injuring multiple people, police said.
Police inspect underneath of a bus that rolled onto its side near Greta in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. The bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing and injuring multiple people, police said.
Police inspect a bus in its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. The bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing and injuring multiple people, police said.
Police inspect a bus in its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. The bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing and injuring multiple people, police said.
Ivan Valencia - stringer, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Assistant Commissioner Tracey Chapman addresses the media in Huntlee near the scene of a bus crash in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. Multiple people were killed when a bus carrying a group of about 40 returning wedding guests rolled overnight in the heart of wine country, according to police and media reports.
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mick Tsikas - handout one time use, AAP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing 10 people and injuring 25, police said Monday.
The 58-year-old driver was arrested and being held at a Cessnock police station and will be charged, Police Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said. She would not detail the allegations, including whether speed was a factor, but told reporters “there is sufficient information ... for us to establish that there will be charges.”
