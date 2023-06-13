Police inspect a bus on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. The bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing and injuring multiple people, police said.
A couple place flowers at a roadblock in Huntlee near the scene of a bus crash in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. Multiple people were killed when a bus carrying a group of about 40 returning wedding guests rolled overnight in the heart of wine country, according to police and media reports.
Emergency crews stand near a bus that rolled onto its side near Greta in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, Monday, June 12, 2023. The bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing and injuring multiple people, police said.
Bus driver Brett Andrew Button leaves the Cessnock Police Station in Cessnock, north of Sydney, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Police allege bus driver Button was driving the vehicle too fast when it rolled on its side in heavy fog, killing 10 wedding guests and injuring 25 others in an Australian wine region Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
CESSNOCK, Australia (AP) — A bus driver was driving too fast when the vehicle rolled on its side and hit a guard rail in heavy fog in an Australian wine region, killing 10 wedding guests and injuring 25 others, police alleged Tuesday.
Brett Andrew Button, 58, was driving 35 passengers on a 20-minute journey from a wedding reception at the Wandin Estate Winery to the town of Singleton, both in the Hunter Valley wine region of New South Wales state, when the 2009 Volvo bus rolled at a roundabout late Sunday.
