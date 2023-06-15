EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - This photo shows the scene of a major collision that has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba on Thursday June 15, 2023. Authorities did not confirm casualties, but health officials said they were preparing a mass casualty response.
Steve Lambert - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
Bus full of seniors heading to a casino in Canada collides with truck, killing 15 people
Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection in a rural part of the Canadian province of Manitoba Thursday, killing 15 people and injuring 10 more
TORONTO (AP) — A bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection in a rural part of the Canadian province of Manitoba Thursday, killing 15 people and injuring 10 more, police said.
Rob Hill, Commanding Officer of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said the bus was carrying 25 people and authorities in Manitoba were deploying all their resources to the scene. Ten people were taken to hospitals.
