India Bus Accident

Police and rescue officials inspect the wreckage of a passenger bus near Khopoli, some 70 kilometres (43 miles) from Mumbai, India, Saturday, April 15, 2023. More than dozen passengers died and many injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad district, according to police official. The bus was carrying 42 passengers and was on its way to Mumbai from Pune.

 Uncredited - stringer, AP

NEW DELHI (AP) — A passenger bus carrying dozens of members of a music troupe slid off a highway and fell into a gorge in western India on Saturday, killing 13 people and injuring 29 others, police said.

The bus was on its way to Mumbai, India’s financial capital, in Maharashtra state, from Pune city, where the musicians held a performance, said Atul Zende, a police officer. The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.


