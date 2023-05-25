Cambodia Politics

Political party Candlelight Party's poster, right, is displayed near a bridge outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, May 25, 2023. Cambodia’s top opposition party was barred Thursday, May 25, 2023, from participating in elections set for July after the Constitutional Council refused to overturn a decision not to register the party over a paperwork issue.

 Heng Sinith - staff, AP

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s top opposition party was barred Thursday from participating in elections set for July after the Constitutional Council refused to overturn a decision not to register the party over a paperwork issue.

The Candlelight Party, the sole credible challenger to the governing Cambodian People’s Party in the upcoming polls, lost its appeal because its complaint was deemed unlawful, the council said in a brief statement.


