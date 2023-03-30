Support Local Journalism

TRURO, Nova Scotia (AP) — A public inquiry has found widespread failures in how Canada’s federal police force responded to the country's worst mass shooting and recommends that the government rethink the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s central role in the country's policing.

In a seven-volume report released Thursday, the Mass Casualty Commission also says the RCMP missed red flags in the years leading up to the Nova Scotia rampage on April 18-19, 2020, which left 22 people slain by a denture maker disguised as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police vehicle.


