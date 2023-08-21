Support Local Journalism

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian firefighters prevented wildfires from destroying more structures in a scenic region of British Columbia and stepped up their defense of a territorial capital threatened by flames, authorities said Monday as the prospect of rain raised hopes for the effort to contain the blazes.

Fire Chief Jason Brolund said fire crews made more progress in the West Kelowna area known as a summer destination for families. He reported no new property losses in the previous 24 hours and said the biggest challenge now is the region's poor air quality, which he described as “choking.”


