Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

TORONTO (AP) — A 73-year old man who had a long-running dispute with his condo board in a suburb above Toronto killed five people, including three board members, after he claimed in court and on social media that the building’s electrical room was making him sick.

Chief James MacSween of the York Regional Police identified the suspect in Sunday night's attack in Vaughan, Ontario, as Francesco Velli. He said at a news conference Monday that Velli fatally shot three men and two women and wounded a 66-year-old woman, who is hospitalized and expected to survive.


Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.