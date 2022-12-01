...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches
valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County, and Wasatch
Back, except up to 12 inches Park City. Strong wind gusts will
accompany the frontal passage.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Utah and southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will impact the early portion
of the Friday morning commute. Strong winds with the front are
likely to also cause areas of blowing and drifting of snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of moderate to heavy snow will push
north to south through northern Utah in the early morning hours
Friday, generally from 2 am to 5 am for most locations. This
band of heavy snowfall will last 1-2 hours in most locations,
with potential to last through 7am at much lower snowfall rates.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
Winnipeg Police Inspector Shawn Pike provides an update to an ongoing homicide investigation in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Police alleged Thursday that Jeremy Skibicki, of Canada, previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman also killed three other women — two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be. Pike shows a jacket that may help identify the fourth subject.
Evidence images as shown as Winnipeg Police Inspector Shawn Pike provides an update to an ongoing homicide investigation in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Police alleged Thursday that Jeremy Skibicki, of Canada, previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman also killed three other women — two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be.
Winnipeg Police Inspector Shawn Pike, left, and Chief Danny Smyth, right, provide an update to an ongoing homicide investigation in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Police alleged Thursday that Jeremy Skibicki, of Canada, previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman also killed three other women — two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be.
Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth provides an update to an ongoing homicide investigation in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Police alleged Thursday that Jeremy Skibicki, of Canada, previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman also killed three other women — two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be.
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham speaks about an update to an ongoing homicide investigation in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Police alleged Thursday that Jeremy Skibicki, of Canada, previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman also killed three other women — two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be.
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham speaks about an update to an ongoing homicide investigation in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Police alleged Thursday that Jeremy Skibicki, of Canada, previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman also killed three other women — two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be.
Winnipeg Police Inspector Shawn Pike provides an update to an ongoing homicide investigation in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Police alleged Thursday that Jeremy Skibicki, of Canada, previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman also killed three other women — two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be. Pike shows a jacket that may help identify the fourth subject.
Evidence images as shown as Winnipeg Police Inspector Shawn Pike provides an update to an ongoing homicide investigation in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Police alleged Thursday that Jeremy Skibicki, of Canada, previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman also killed three other women — two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be.
Winnipeg Police Inspector Shawn Pike, left, and Chief Danny Smyth, right, provide an update to an ongoing homicide investigation in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Police alleged Thursday that Jeremy Skibicki, of Canada, previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman also killed three other women — two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be.
Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth provides an update to an ongoing homicide investigation in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Police alleged Thursday that Jeremy Skibicki, of Canada, previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman also killed three other women — two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be.
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham speaks about an update to an ongoing homicide investigation in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Police alleged Thursday that Jeremy Skibicki, of Canada, previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman also killed three other women — two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be.
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham speaks about an update to an ongoing homicide investigation in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Police alleged Thursday that Jeremy Skibicki, of Canada, previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman also killed three other women — two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Police alleged Thursday that a Canadian man previously charged with murdering an Indigenous woman also killed three other women — two also confirmed to be Indigenous and one believed to be.
Jeremy Skibicki was charged May 18 and kept in custody after the partial remains of Rebecca Contois, 24, were found in a garbage bin near an apartment building. Contois lived in Winnipeg but was a member of O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation, also known as Crane River.
Police at the time said they were not ruling out more victims. On Thursday, they said Skibicki is now charged with first-degree murder in three other deaths in the same short period in the spring.
Police said Morgan Beatrice Harris, 39, and Marcedes Myran, 26, were killed in the first week of May. Both women lived in Winnipeg and were members of Long Plain First Nation.
Police said a fourth woman, unidentified but believed to be Indigenous, is thought to have been killed on or about last March 15. They released a photo of a jacket similar to one she had been wearing.
“It’s always unsettling whenever there is any kind of a serial killing,” Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth said. “It does involve Indigenous women. We’re very sensitive to the whole missing and murdered Indigenous women investigation and inquiry and the recommendations that came out of that.”
Police released few details about their investigation, but said they have no leads to any other potential victims.
“I don’t know if they were specifically being targeted, but clearly the victims in this are all indigenous women,” Smyth said.
Smyth said authorities haven't found the bodies of the other three victims but said they have enough evidence to charge Skibicki with first degree murder.
He declined to release further details because the investigation is still underway.
“We have much more work to do to protect the lives of Indigenous women and girls,” Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said.
“Right now there are far too many people experiencing homeless, addiction and poverty and that puts him in vulnerable positions.”
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
