JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police arrested the second suspect Wednesday in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in Saskatchewan after a three-day manhunt that also yielded the body of his brother.

Myles Sanderson, 32, was found near the town of Rosthern, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

