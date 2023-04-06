Canadiens Penguins Hockey

Montreal Canadiens' Denis Gurianov (25) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

 Gene J. Puskar - staff, AP

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens' Denis Gurianov has decided not to wear his team's themed warmup jersey for Pride night on Thursday, citing family reasons.

The Russian forward is the seventh NHL player to recently opt out of wearing rainbow-colored jerseys on their teams’ Pride nights. Gurianov will not take part in the pregame skate when the Canadiens host the Washington Capitals.


